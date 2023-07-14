NESTS issues notification for EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) -2023 for filling up 4062 vacancies for teaching and non-teaching staff

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is conducting recruitment drive for teaching and non-teaching staff for EMRSs. NESTS has recently released notification for EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) -2023 for filling up 4062vacancies.

This will result in positioning of quality human resource in the EMRSs to improve educational standards in EMRSs.

The application process for the same has started from 30.06.2023.

NESTS in coordination with the CBSE, is conducting ESSE-2023 in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode to fill up the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff in EMRSs for the vacancies tabulated as below:

Post Vacancies Principal 303 PGT 2266 Accountant 361 Jr. Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 759 Lab Attendant 373 Total 4062

The detailed process of online applications, eligibility criteria and other details with syllabus for each post is available on the website: emrs.tribal.gov.in

The recruitment process has been initiated in order to fill the vacant positions in EMRSs across the States/UTs. The portal for receiving the applications is open from 30.06.2023 to 31.07.2023.

EMRS is a flagship intervention of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education to tribal population in every block with 50% or more ST population and 20,000 or more tribal persons.