Kathmandu: Nepal Vs Maldives, Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket match on Sunday. After Nepal batters Kushal Malla and Dipendra Singh Airee shattered all-time T20 international records in their match against Mongolia, the side will look to scale new heights against Maldives at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Sunday.

The Maldives men’s cricket team restricted Mongolia to a paltry total of 60/9 in 20 overs, and got to the target with nine wickets and 80 balls to spare. The Nepal vs Maldives match on Sunday thus becomes a virtual knockout match, and a must-win game for both sides. The victor will head straight to the last-eight stage, where continental heavyweights India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh are already present by virtue of their higher ICC rankings.