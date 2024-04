Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed his happiness on the historic occasion of ‘break-through’ of the main tunnel of Nepal’s first Nagadhunga-Sisnekhola tunnel and said that it will contribute significantly to bring Nepal into the tunnel age ‍ .

Prime Minister has expressed his gratitude and thanks to all the agencies of the Nepal government, the friendly nation Japan, consultants, construction companies and the public for this success.