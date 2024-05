Jharsuguda: Nepal Ambasador Dr. Shankar P Sharma visited Shree Durga temple, Shree Jhadeswar temple and meet members of the Nepali community members in Jharsuguda, Odisha.

“Delighted to visit Shree Durga temple, Shree Jhadeswar temple and meet members of the Nepali community members in Jharsuguda, Odisha. The pagoda-style Durga temple was built mostly with donations from the families of the Gorkha battalion, including those who had retired,” said Nepal Ambassador Dr. Shankar P Sharma.