Kathmandu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 with epicenter at Changunarayan Temple area, Bhaktapur in Nepal occurred at around 2.36 am: National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center.

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook Kathmandu in the early hours of Saturday, jolting many out of their sleep and forcing them to run outside. The earthquake was felt in and around the Kathmandu valley. However, no damage to life or property was reported immediately after the incident.