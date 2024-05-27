NeGD organises 44th Deep Dive Training of Chief Information Security Officers under MeitY’s Cyber Surakshit Bharat Initiative

The ‘‘Cyber Surakshit Bharat’ initiative of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was conceptualised with the mission to spread awareness about cyber-crime and build capacities of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and frontline IT officials, across all government departments, for ensuring adequate safety measures to combat the growing menace of cyber crime and enable organizations to defend their digital infrastructures and become future-ready in tackling cyber-attacks.

National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under its Capacity Building scheme, organised the 44th CISO Deep-Dive training programme from May 27–31, 2024 with participants from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and New Delhi at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi. The inaugural session of the programme was attended by senior officials from MeitY, NeGD & IIPA.

The deep-dive training specifically aims at educating and enabling CISOs to understand cyber-attacks comprehensively and thoroughly, get necessary exposure in latest technologies of safeguard, and translate the benefits of a resilient e-infrastructure to individual organizations and citizens at large. The training is also focused on providing a holistic view of legal provisions, enabling CISOs to formulate policies in the domain of cyber security and build concrete cyber crisis management plans.

The purpose of the programme is to spread awareness, build capacities as well as enable Government departments to take steps to create a cyber resilient eco system. The endeavour of the programme is to sensitise and orient participants on cyber safety and security, thus facilitating the Digital India programme for integrated delivery of various Government services to citizens. It also imparts holistic information and knowledge about cyber security to enable government departments to look after their cyber hygiene, safety and security.

Launched in 2018, the CISO training is the first-of-its-kind partnership between the Government and industry consortium under Public Private Partnership (PPP) model. Since June 2018 until May 2024, NeGD has efficaciously conducted 44 batches of CISO deep-dive training programmes for over 1,637 CISOs and frontline IT officials.