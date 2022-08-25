NCW organizes Regional Consultation Meet at University of Lucknow

New Delhi : The National Commission for Women in association with the Institute of Women’s Studies, University of Lucknow organized a one-day Regional Consultation with various stakeholders including representatives from State Commissions for Women, Women and Child Development/ Social Welfare Departments and NGOs working on Swadhar Greh, Ujjwala and One Stop Centres for discussing the synergy for stronger implementation of government schemes for protection of women’s rights.

The Consultation focused on two broad objectives; meeting with different stakeholders on the achievements of the Commission since 2014 and an interactive session with NGOs on the working of Swadhar Greh, Ujjwala and One Stop Centres.

Chairperson, National Commission of Women Ms Rekha Sharma participated as Chief Guest in the Consultation. Prof. Rakesh Chandra, Dean Academics & Head of the Department of Philosophy, Dr. Archana Shukla, Coordinator of Institute of Women’s Studies & Head of the Department of Psychology, University of Lucknow and Dr Shah Alam, Special Rapporteur, NCW graced the occasion.

During her address, Chairperson Ms Rekha Sharma stressed on the need to spread awareness to change the mindset of the younger generation especially males. She also sought suggestions from the concerned participants on issues related to proper functioning of Swadhar Grehs, Ujjwala and One Stop Centres.

A presentation was shared on the working of the Commission followed by an interactive feedback session in which the stakeholders of various Institutes for women shared their viewpoints, issues and challenges faced by them. Different stakeholders shared their suggestions to achieve the objectives of the Commission.