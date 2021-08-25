NCL, Ministry of Coal initiates Massive Campaign against Malnutrition as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebrations

New Delhi : Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna company under the Ministry of Coal has further intensified its campaign against malnutrition in the surrounding areas of its Mining operations, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

An MoU has been signed between NCL and District Administration, Singrauli, to initiate and run Project “Bachpan”, with a commitment to eradicate the menace of child malnutrition in and around the surrounding areas of NCL.

Under this CSR project, Dudhichua Area of NCL will spend an amount of more than Rs. 23 lakhs in various phases.

Shri Anurag Kumar, General Manager of Dudhichua Project,NCL, and Shri Rajesh Ram Gupta, District Program Officer, Women & Child Development, Singrauli, signed the MoU.

This Social Welfare program will cater to the nutritional needs of more than 260 under nourished children through seven Nutrition Centers, which are planned to be started in existing Anganwadis in Singrauli District of Madhya Pradesh. This initiative will ensure the malnourished children’s good health and wellbeing.

Senior officials from the Singrauli based Coal PSU and District Administration were also present on this occasion