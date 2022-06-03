NCC’S PUNEET SAGAR CAMPAIGN TO CULMINATE ON JUNE 5, 2022

New Delhi :NCC has launched the latest phase of its nationwide flagship campaign ‘Puneet Sagar Abhiyan’ on 30 May 2022 and it will continue till 5th June 2022, the World Environment Day.

About 74,000 cadets from 10 States and 4 Union Territories will participate in the campaign during this phase. The NCC cadets shall also be joined in by NCC Alumni, locals and tourists in several places across the country. The waste collected during the campaign will be disposed of in an environment friendly manner in cooperation with Government/Private agencies.

Puneet Sagar Abhiyan was launched by NCC to clean Sea Shores/Beaches and other water bodies including rivers & lakes, of plastic & other waste and increase awareness amongst the local population about importance of keeping the beaches and river fronts clean. The purpose of the Abhiyan is to educate locals and sensitise them about ‘Swachh Bharat’.

The campaign has continued unabated with full fervour since its launch in December 2021. Drawing, poster making, essay writing, poetry, article writing, debate, etc are also being conducted at various locations during the campaign.