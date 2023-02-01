‘National workshop on LiFE’ at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan ; Students sensitised on Mission LiFE and Green Skill Development Programme

The Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) organised a ‘National workshop on LiFE’ at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan on 30th January,2023 in association with National Museum of Natural History, a subordinate office of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The workshop was primarily to come up with ideas to align the activities of the Programme Centres with ‘Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat in October 2022.

This occasion was also used to sensitise 160 students from four different schools viz. Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Mount Abu School, Mother’s Global School, and Guru Harkishan School about Mission LiFE and green skills. They were taken on a guided tour across the exhibition and the Ministry. The students were elated to see the comprehensive exhibition of various GSDP products.

The students were sensitised about Lifestyle for Environment and also how MoEF&CC has incorporated that in design of IPB as a green building. Students were encouraged to become ‘Pro-Planet People. The students also took a pledge on LiFE

Pictures of the students were clicked with Prakriti at the photobooth and given to them in a frame made with recycled paper. They were given LiFE badges and also a copy of the booklet Lexicon of LiFE: A-Z of Sustainable Lifestyle released by the Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav in the inaugural session of the workshop.

The workshop included an elaborate exhibition with about 35 stalls showcasing various handicrafts of bamboo, coconut, pine cones, lantana etc and LiFE game, working models to save energy, plastic recycling etc were displayed under the Green Skill Development Programme of the EIACP.