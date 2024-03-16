National Stock Exchange (NSE) Celebrates First 5 Listings on NSE-SSE

The Social Stock Exchange (SSE) of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) achieves yet another milestone of celebrating its first five listings on the NSE-Social Stock Exchange (SSE) Platform – by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement (SVYM), Transform Rural India, Mukti, Ekalavya Foundation; and SGBS Unnati Foundation. This remarkable event took place at the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Headquarters in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai, commemorating a significant step forward in impact-driven finance.

These listings have resulted in the fund mobilization of approximately INR 8 Crore which will be utilised for several developmental projects across the areas such as education, skill development, agriculture, livelihoods women empowerment etc.

The event, celebrated with enthusiasm, witnessed the presence of respected Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI, Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Chairman, Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, SEBI; Shri Ashwani Bhatia, Whole Time Member (WTM), SEBI; and Shri A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO of Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC; and brought together several distinguished dignitaries, officials, and representatives from Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) and other stakeholders.

Smt. Madhabi Puri Buch, Chairperson, SEBI said, “Non-profit organisations play a pivotal role in facilitating inclusion of all citizens into the mainstream of the country. In order to play this role effectively, they need access to donors and their contributions. The SSE has a critical role to play in this by fostering Trust and Transparency in the social sector.”

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam – Chairman, Social Stock Exchange Advisory Committee, SEBI, shared “Apart from opening up a new financial pipeline for social sector development in India, the Social Stock Exchange will democratize participation of a large number of people in making India a developed nation during Amrit Kaal”.

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE extended heartfelt congratulations to all the first 5 NPOs on the NSE-SSE Platform. He expressed “NSE-listed companies have been agents of social

impact through wealth creation, job opportunities, and overall economic growth through common person’s participation in the markets. With the listing on SSE, the impact is going to increase

manifold. This framework offers several advantages such as Transparency, Trust, Efficiency, Cost Saving, Discoverability, Impact Measurement and Outcome Based Philanthropy.” He also gave a special mention to SEBI that played a pivotal role in launching the Social Stock Exchange framework in India.

Shri Shri R Anand, CGM, NABARD said “Awareness and Capacity Building of key stakeholders in SSE ecosystem are strategically important for the success of SSE, which will emerge as a model for rest of the world.”

Shri Prakash Kumar, Deputy Managing Director, SIDBI stated “SSE is a distinguished platform that creates enormous opportunities for development organisations to raise capital and unfold the growth of the underprivileged section of society. As a socially responsible organization, we believe that initiatives such as SSE are critical for creating a sustainable and equitable future for all.”

Shri Viraj Joshi, AVP of Regulatory & Policy, Zerodha, expressed “At Zerodha, we are excited about the Social Stock Exchange because we think it can really bridge the gap between Not-For-Profit sector which typically struggles to raise funds, and willing donors who currently lack ways to support causes that they are passionate about. We see SSE as a great trust building initiative, and hope that these listings pave the way for the broader Not-For-Profit sector in India to embrace this alternative fundraising route.”

Similarly, all the invited NPOs for the bell ringing also expressed their special gratitude towards the NSE-SSE.

Smt. Savitha Sulugodu, CEO, SVYM stated, “State alone cannot sustain social development; hence, forces have to join together. Civil societies, citizens, organisations, corporates must join hands to build any country. I am excited and hopeful that the Social Stock Exchange will give a much-needed push to the social sector in India, as we all together working towards reaching the SDGs by 2030.”

Shri. Neeraj Ahuja, Associate Director, Transform Rural India said, ” This moment is a testament to the power of collective investment in the greater good, a beacon of hope for languishing rural communities across India. This bell we ring today is not merely a ceremonial gesture—it’s a clarion call to action, inviting us all to dream bigger, push harder, and realize the vision of developed India.”

Shri Sankar Halder, Founder and President, Mukti exclaimed, “This momentous achievement would open doors for others, thereby fostering inclusivity and enabling broader participation in the SSE ecosystem. As more NGOs are encouraged and benefitted from listing on this platform, the impact

of the Social Stock Exchange will continue to grow, creating a ripple effect of positive change throughout our society.”

Shri. Shri P Venugopal Reddy, Chairman, Ekalavya Foundation said, “This listing reaffirms our commitment to transparency, accountability, and measurable impact in our mission to serve the poorest of the poor in marginalized communities across the aspirational districts designated by the Indian Government.”

Shri Ramesh Swami, Founder, SGBS Unnati Foundation stated, “The Social Stock Exchange has the potential to emerge as the premier platform for integrating philanthropy and social impact in India, leveraging certified and endorsed Non-profit Organisations.”

The NSE-SSE platform continues to grow, with over fifty registered Non-Profit Organizations (NPOs) currently participating. Among these, a few more NPOs have successfully raised funds, and many others are in the process of doing so.

The NSE-SSE platform remains committed to bridging the gap between financial markets and social welfare objectives, bringing about inclusive growth and financial empowerment.