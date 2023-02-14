National Seminar cum Exhibition, on “Scope for Growth & Development of MSMEs” at Kankavli, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra

Ministry of MSME is going to organize the National Seminar cum Exhibition, on “Scope for Growth & Development of MSMEs” at Kankavli, Dist. Sindhudurg Maharashtra. The exhibition will take place from 19th to 21st February, 2023 Union Minister for MSME, Shri Narayan Rane along with Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, MoS for MSME, would grace the occasion.

For the Seminar cum Exhibition various initiatives have been planned by the Ministry of MSME including Distribution of Certificates to Informal Micro Enterprises assisted under Udyam Assist Portal, distribution of Certificates to SC/ST beneficiaries under National Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Hub(NSSH), distribution of Charkha and Looms to newly formed Khadi Institution, Jansmaruddhi Khadi Gramodyog Sanstha, Sindhudurg.

The event will also have 3 days Exhibition for PMEGP & Village Industries beneficiaries from 19th to 21st February, 3 days Exhibition on Coir Products from 18th to 20th February and 2 days Vendor Development Programme, including exhibition on 19th to 20th February, 2023.

The National Seminar will spread the awareness about the MSME Schemes and will motivate youth to take up entrepreneurship and will strengthen the commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. The exhibitions will be a unique opportunity for the entrepreneurs to showcase their products and explore business opportunities.