National Museum of Natural History takes the message of Mission LiFE to the youth of the country

Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhopal, a branch of National Museum of Natural History, New Delhi, organized Green Talk, Green Pledge, pamphlet distribution and video presentation through kiosk to create awareness on LiFE: Lifestyle For Environment under #LiFEMission, #ChooseLiFE for 2139 beneficiaries (200 school students of Government Middle School, Shaheed Nagar; 100 school students of Govt. Middle School, Khanugaon; 65 school students of Govt. Vidya Vihar Hr. Sec. School, Professor Colony; 1600 General Public at Science Fiesta, Regional Science Centre, Bhopal and 174 General Visitors at RMNH, Bhopal) on 12th January, 2023 and on the 13th January, 2023, awareness campaign was conducted for another 1011 beneficiaries (81 school students of Gyan Ganga International Academy, Bhopal; 200 school students of Govt. Raja Bhoj Hr. Sec. School, 1100 Quarters, Bhopal; 211 school students of Police Public Hr. Sec. School, Police Line, Nehru Nagar, Bhopal; 100 school students of Govt. Naveen Girls Hr. Sec. School, Nahru Nagar, Bhopal; 150 school students of Govt. Hr. Sec. School, Kotra Sultanabad, Bhopal and 269 General Visitors at RMNH, Bhopal)

Mission LiFE awareness programme organised by RMNH, Bhopal

Mission LiFE awareness programme organised by RMNH, Bhopal

Regional Museum of Natural History, Mysore, another branch of NMNH, New Delhi organised awareness programme on #Save_ Energy_LiFE_Misson_Lifestyle_for_Environment today where 415 School students and general public eagerly took part in Green Pledge and Mission LiFE awareness session.

Mission LiFE awareness programme organised by RMNH, Mysore.