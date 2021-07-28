National Mineral Exploration Trust – Enhancing Mineral Exploration Activities In The Country.

New Delhi : National Mineral Exploration Trust has been set up by the Central Government in pursuance of powers conferred by Section 9C (1) of Mines and Minerals (Development & Regulation) Amendment Act, 2015 vide gazette notification dated 14th August 2015 to enhance mineral exploration activities in the country.

The National Mineral Exploration Trust Rules were notified on 14th August, 2015, which were subsequently amended and National Mineral Exploration Trust (Amendment) Rules, 2018 were notified on 7th March, 2018.

Now, as per the recent amendment in the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act,2021, vide Notification no-18(E) dated 28th March, 2021, NMET has to be established as a “non-profit Autonomous Body”.

The objective of the trust is to use the accrued funds for taking up regional and detailed exploration, for coal and non-coal minerals, by giving priority to strategic and critical minerals, funding special studies & projects designed to identify, explore, extract, beneficiate and refine deep seated or concealed mineral deposit, facilitate geophysical, ground and aerial survey and geochemical survey of Obvious Geological Potential areas and rest of India, organizing capacity building programmes to raise technical capability of personnel engaged in or to be engaged in exploration and using Trust Fund for purposes necessary or expedient in the interest of conservation, development and exploitation of mineral resources of India.

Till date, DMFs have been set up in 600 districts of 22 States.

The MMDR Act, 1957 was amended through the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015, notified on 27th March, 2015 and which came into effect from 12th January, 2015. To implement the provisions of said Act, the following rules have been made under the MMDR Amendment Act, 2015: