National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) organises awareness programs on high-altitude remotely located villages of Utarakhand on Mission LiFE

World Environment Day (June 5) is an occasion which brings together millions of people across the country for awareness and action for the environment. This year, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India envisages to celebrate the World Environment Day 2023 with a thrust on the Mission LiFE. The concept of LiFE, i.e., Lifestyle for Environment was introduced by the Hon’ble Prime Minister, at the World Leaders’ Summit in Glasgow at the 2021 UNFCCC COP26, when he gave a clarion call to rekindle a global pursuit to adopt sustainable lifestyle and practices. Mass mobilisation across the country on LiFE are being organized in the run-up to the celebrations.



National Museum of Natural History (NMNH)

RMNH, Mysore conducted “Awareness talk on endangered species and the need to protect them” as part of MISSION LiFE (LIFESTYLE FOR ENVIRONMENT) for 75 students and General public and emphasized the importance of conserving our contemporary fragile ecosystems by safeguarding Endangered (higher risk of extinction) species.







RMNH, Bhubaneswar conducted ” Public awareness programme in vending zones around RMNH campus” as part of MISSION LiFE (LIFESTYLE FOR ENVIRONMENT) for general public around 90 people and street food hawkers to quit using plastic plates and spoon and resort to leaf plates and wooden spoons which was distributed to them as an innovative step.







RGRMNH, Sawai Madhopur organised “Seed Ball Making Programme” on as part of MISSION LiFE (LIFESTYLE FOR ENVIRONMENT). In which 165 Children, Parents and Visitors actively participated and learned to make seed balls of various seeds of fruit bearing and shade giving Trees.







RMNH, Bhopal organised Garbage collection/ Cleanliness drive Programme on to change the lifestyle by adopting LiFE actions under Meri LiFE: Lifestyle For Environment #LiFEMissionin which 126 students, staff and general public actively participated.







Zoological Survey of India

Under the leadership of Dr Dhriti Banerjee, Director, ZSI 150 scientists and scientific Assistants of Zoological Survey of India took the Mission Life pledge for a Cleaner and Greener Environment.







An awareness program undertaken at Marine Aquarium, ZSI, Digha, West Bengal and pledge was taken on “Mission LiFE. About 100 students, scientists and staff of ZSI, Digha actively participated in the event and took pledge.



A group of people standing in a lineDescription automatically generated



National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM)

The NCSCM and the Tamil Nadu Forest Department organised an awareness programme at Guindy National Park, Chennai, on the use of eco-alternatives, waste segregation, and energy and water conservation as part of the mass mobilisation of public participation in the Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE). The National Park is a great habitat for varied species of fauna, with the tropical dry evergreen forests spanning over an area of 2.70 km2. The National Park Authority implemented the Deposit Refund System (DRS) for plastic bottles carried by visitors as a measure of responsible tourism. As a part of this event, park visitors, including school and college students, teachers, and several families, took part in a green pledge and signature campaign against littering. Placards, pamphlets, and LiFE mascots were displayed in the park as a part of this event. NCSCM scientists explained the importance of Mission LiFE to over 350 visitors. In this campaign, the focus is given to educating the public on responsible tourism, wildlife conservation, urban greening, and the need for an eco-friendly lifestyle to live in harmony with nature.











National Institute of Himalayan Environment

On 11th May 23 under the leadership of the Director, National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) conducted an awareness campaign under mission LiFE and promotion of Life Activities. The program was conducted by faculty, research scholars and supporting staff of the Institute emphasizing on theme say no to single-use plastic. A total of 45 stakeholders participated in the program and took the LiFE pledge to adopt environmentally friendly habits. A “Swatchhata Abhiyan” (cleanliness drive) was also carried out in the Rural Technology Centre of the institute and its adjoining bank of river Kosi, the lifeline of Almora town. Overall ten Kg of garbage was collected and 2 kg of plastic litter was segregated and submitted to municipality garbage for further processing. The biodegradable garbage was sent to the vermicomposting unit of the Rural Technology Centre for recycling.







On 11th May, under the leadership of the Director, National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) Institute researchers conducted multiple awareness programs on high-altitude remotely located villages of Uttarakhand at approximately 3000 m ASL covering different LiFE themes. A total of approximately 70 research scholars, tourists and locale of the villages participated in the program and took the LiFE pledge to adopt environmentally friendly habits. During the program, the participants were sensitized regarding the important themes to sustain the Natural resources of Indian Himalayas.