National Health Authority (NHA) organizes orientation workshop for Joint Directors/Directors of State on Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) in Mumbai

New Delhi :The National Health Authority (NHA) started a three-day orientation workshop for Joint Directors/Directors from different states & union territories across the country. The workshop is being held in partnership with the Koita Centre for Digital Health (KCDH), IIT Bombay from today till 10th June 2022. The NHA team would be conducting in-depth training on the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) scheme, its core components and the way forward.

The ongoing workshop has participation from around 50 officials from different states including Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Union Territories of Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu along with the teams from NHA and KCDH.

The workshop started with a welcome address by Dr. R. S. Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority. This was followed by context setting by Dr. Praveen Gedam, Additional CEO and Mission Director – ABDM. Division heads and subject matter experts (SMEs) from the ABDM team have planned detailed sessions on the different building blocks of ABDM namely, ABHA number (Health ID), ABHA app (Personal Health Records app), Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR), Health Facility Registry (HFR), ABDM Sandbox, and Unified Health Interface (UHI) across the three-days. There would also be sessions on ABDM policy, legal aspects, standards landscape, ABDM action plan for state implementation, and grievance redressal mechanism.

Besides the NHA team, various health industry experts and academicians would also be sharing their knowledge on IT project management, design thinking for ABDM, Health Management information System, data privacy, and healthcare systems engineering and thinking. The State representatives would also share their experiences and learnings right from the pilot phase of the project under the name of National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). The sessions will be concluded with an open-house session to gather feedback from the audience. The workshop will culminate with visits to ABDM integrated health facilities.

The workshop shall in turn help take the benefits of digital health ecosystem to the remotest areas of the country and make quality healthcare accessible for all.