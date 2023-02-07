National

National Green Hydrogen Mission targets a production capacity of 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) per annum by 2030

By Odisha Diary bureau

On 4th January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹ 19,744 crore. The Mission targets a production capacity of 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) per annum by 2030

To achieve these targets, the following components have been announced as part of the Mission:

  1.     Facilitating demand creation through exports and domestic utilization;
  2.     Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, which includes incentives for manufacturing of electrolysers and production of green hydrogen;
  3.     Pilot Projects for steel, mobility, shipping, decentralized energy applications, hydrogen production from biomass, hydrogen storage, etc.;
  4.     Development of Green Hydrogen Hubs;
  5.     Support for infrastructure development;
  6.     Establishing a robust framework of regulations and standards;
  7.     Research & Development programme;
  8.     Skill development programme; and
  9.     Public awareness and outreach programme

 

This information was given by Shri R.K Singh, Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

