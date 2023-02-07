National Green Hydrogen Mission targets a production capacity of 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) per annum by 2030

On 4th January 2023, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹ 19,744 crore. The Mission targets a production capacity of 5 Million Metric Tonnes (MMT) per annum by 2030

To achieve these targets, the following components have been announced as part of the Mission:

Facilitating demand creation through exports and domestic utilization; Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) programme, which includes incentives for manufacturing of electrolysers and production of green hydrogen; Pilot Projects for steel, mobility, shipping, decentralized energy applications, hydrogen production from biomass, hydrogen storage, etc.; Development of Green Hydrogen Hubs; Support for infrastructure development; Establishing a robust framework of regulations and standards; Research & Development programme; Skill development programme; and Public awareness and outreach programme

