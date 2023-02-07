PMMSY under Department of Fisheries envisages to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities to about 55 lakh personnel in fisheries and aquaculture sector by 2024-25

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying through the scheme of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) inter-alia envisages to generate direct and indirect employment opportunities to about 55 lakh personnel in fisheries and aquaculture sector by 2024-25. The PMMSY at an estimated investment of Rs. 20,050 crore with array of more than 100 components/sub- components is implemented in all the States and Union Territories including Government of Jharkhand for a period of 5 years from financial year 2020-21 to 2024-25. The scheme aims to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for fishers, fish farmers, fish workers, fish vendors, entrepreneurs and enhance income of fishers and other stakeholders etc., through the implementation of various targeted interventions in fish production, productivity, fisheries infrastructure and marketing.

The Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying during last two financial years (2020-21 and 2021-22) and current year (2022-23) has accorded approvals to the proposals of various States/UTs and other implementing agencies amounting Rs. 11783.17 crore with central share of Rs. 4405.06 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

This information was given by Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.