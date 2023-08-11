National

National Gopal Ratna Award -2023 to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day (26th Nov, 2023)

By Odisha Diary bureau

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying invites online nominations for National Gopal Ratna Award during 2023, through National Award portal i.e. https://awards.gov.in starting from 15.08.2023. The closing date for submission of nomination/applicationwill be 15.09.2023.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is making all the efforts for effective development of Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector so as to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers. Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy. The “RashtriyaGokulMission(RGM)”, was launched in December 2014 for the first time in the country, with a view to conserve and develops indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.

Under RGM, with an objective to encourage the Milk producing farmers, dairy cooperative societies/FPOs and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs), this department has continued to confer National GopalRatna Award during 2023  in the following categories:

 

  1. Best Dairy farmer rearing of the registeredindigenous cattle/ buffalo breeds(list of registered breeds Annexed).
  2. Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk producer Company (MPC)/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).
  3. Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT).

 

The National Gopal Ratna Award 2023 consists of a Certificate of merit, a memento and cashprize inthe first two categories i.e Best Dairy Farmer and Best DCS /FPO/MPCs as under:

    • Rs. 5,00,000/-(Rupee five lakh only)     for 1st rank
    • Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupee three lakh only)   for 2nd rank
    • Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only)    for  3rd rank

 

In the case ofBest Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) category, for all the three ranks the award will consist of a Certificate of merit and a memento only.

The awards are to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk day(26th Nov, 2023). For more detail about eligibilitycriteria andonline process of nomination, the website https://awards.gov.in or https://dahd.nic.inmay be visited.

Registered Breeds of Cattle (For NGRA 2023)

S.N.

Breed

Home Tract

1

Amritmahal

Karnataka

2

Bachaur

Bihar

3

Bargur

Tamilnadu

4

Dangi

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

5

Deoni

Maharashtra and Karnataka

6

Gaolao

Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh

7

Gir

Gujarat

8

Hallikar

Karnataka

9

Hariana

Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

10

Kangayam

Tamilnadu

11

Kankrej

Gujarat and Rajasthan

12

Kenkatha

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

13

Kherigarh

Uttar Pradesh

14

Khillar

Maharashtra and Karnataka

15

Krishna Valley

Karnataka

16

Malvi

Madhya Pradesh

17

Mewati

Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

18

Nagori

Rajasthan

19

Nimari

Madhya Pradesh

20

Ongole

Andhra Pradesh

21

Ponwar

Uttar Pradesh

22

Punganur

Andhra Pradesh

23

Rathi

Rajasthan

24

Red Kandhari

Maharashtra

25

Red Sindhi

On organized farms only

26

Sahiwal

Punjab and Rajasthan

27

Siri

Sikkim and West Bengal

28

Tharparkar

Rajasthan

29

Umblachery

Tamilnadu

30

Vechur

Kerala

31

Motu

Odisha,Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh

32

Ghumusari

Odisha

33

Binjharpuri

Odisha

34

Khariar

Odisha

35

Pulikulam

Tamilnadu

36

Kosali

Chhattisgarh

37

MalnadGidda

Karnataka

38

Belahi

Haryana and Chandigarh

39

Gangatiri

Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

40

Badri

Uttarakhand

41

Lakhimi

Assam

42

Ladakhi

Jammu and Kashmir

43

Konkan Kapila

Maharashtra and Goa

44

PodaThurpu

Telangana

45

Nari

Rajasthan and Gujarat

46

Dagri

Gujarat

47

Thutho

Nagaland

48

Shweta Kapila

Goa

49

Himachali Pahari

Himachal Pradesh

50

Purnea

Bihar

51

Kathani

Maharashtra

52

Sanchori

Rajasthan

53

Masilum

Meghalaya

Registered Breeds of Buffalo (For NGRA 2023)

Sr. No

Breed

Home Tract

1

Bhadawari

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

2

Jaffarabadi

Gujarat

3

Marathwadi

Maharashtra

4

Mehsana

Gujarat

5

Murrah

Haryana

6

Nagpuri

Maharashtra

7

Nili Ravi

Punjab

8

Pandharpuri

Maharashtra

9

Surti

Gujarat

10

Toda

Tamilnadu

11

Banni

Gujarat

12

Chilika

Odisha

13

Kalahandi

Odisha

14

Luit (Swamp)

Assam and Manipur

15

Bargur

Tamil Nadu

16

Chhattisgarhi

Chhattisgarh

17

Gojri

Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

18

Dharwadi

Karnataka

19

Manda

Odisha

20

Purnathadi

Maharashtra
