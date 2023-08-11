National Gopal Ratna Award -2023 to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day (26th Nov, 2023)

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying invites online nominations for National Gopal Ratna Award during 2023, through National Award portal i.e. https://awards.gov.in starting from 15.08.2023. The closing date for submission of nomination/applicationwill be 15.09.2023.
The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is making all the efforts for effective development of Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector so as to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers. Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy. The “RashtriyaGokulMission(RGM)”, was launched in December 2014 for the first time in the country, with a view to conserve and develops indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.
Under RGM, with an objective to encourage the Milk producing farmers, dairy cooperative societies/FPOs and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs), this department has continued to confer National GopalRatna Award during 2023 in the following categories:
- Best Dairy farmer rearing of the registeredindigenous cattle/ buffalo breeds(list of registered breeds Annexed).
- Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk producer Company (MPC)/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (FPO).
- Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT).
The National Gopal Ratna Award 2023 consists of a Certificate of merit, a memento and cashprize inthe first two categories i.e Best Dairy Farmer and Best DCS /FPO/MPCs as under:
- Rs. 5,00,000/-(Rupee five lakh only) for 1st rank
- Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupee three lakh only) for 2nd rank
- Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only) for 3rd rank
In the case ofBest Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) category, for all the three ranks the award will consist of a Certificate of merit and a memento only.
The awards are to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk day(26th Nov, 2023). For more detail about eligibilitycriteria andonline process of nomination, the website https://awards.gov.in or https://dahd.nic.inmay be visited.
Registered Breeds of Cattle (For NGRA 2023)
|
S.N.
|
Breed
|
Home Tract
|
1
|
Amritmahal
|
Karnataka
|
2
|
Bachaur
|
Bihar
|
3
|
Bargur
|
Tamilnadu
|
4
|
Dangi
|
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
|
5
|
Deoni
|
Maharashtra and Karnataka
|
6
|
Gaolao
|
Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh
|
7
|
Gir
|
Gujarat
|
8
|
Hallikar
|
Karnataka
|
9
|
Hariana
|
Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan
|
10
|
Kangayam
|
Tamilnadu
|
11
|
Kankrej
|
Gujarat and Rajasthan
|
12
|
Kenkatha
|
Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
|
13
|
Kherigarh
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
14
|
Khillar
|
Maharashtra and Karnataka
|
15
|
Krishna Valley
|
Karnataka
|
16
|
Malvi
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
17
|
Mewati
|
Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh
|
18
|
Nagori
|
Rajasthan
|
19
|
Nimari
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
20
|
Ongole
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
21
|
Ponwar
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
22
|
Punganur
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
23
|
Rathi
|
Rajasthan
|
24
|
Red Kandhari
|
Maharashtra
|
25
|
Red Sindhi
|
On organized farms only
|
26
|
Sahiwal
|
Punjab and Rajasthan
|
27
|
Siri
|
Sikkim and West Bengal
|
28
|
Tharparkar
|
Rajasthan
|
29
|
Umblachery
|
Tamilnadu
|
30
|
Vechur
|
Kerala
|
31
|
Motu
|
Odisha,Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh
|
32
|
Ghumusari
|
Odisha
|
33
|
Binjharpuri
|
Odisha
|
34
|
Khariar
|
Odisha
|
35
|
Pulikulam
|
Tamilnadu
|
36
|
Kosali
|
Chhattisgarh
|
37
|
MalnadGidda
|
Karnataka
|
38
|
Belahi
|
Haryana and Chandigarh
|
39
|
Gangatiri
|
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar
|
40
|
Badri
|
Uttarakhand
|
41
|
Lakhimi
|
Assam
|
42
|
Ladakhi
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
43
|
Konkan Kapila
|
Maharashtra and Goa
|
44
|
PodaThurpu
|
Telangana
|
45
|
Nari
|
Rajasthan and Gujarat
|
46
|
Dagri
|
Gujarat
|
47
|
Thutho
|
Nagaland
|
48
|
Shweta Kapila
|
Goa
|
49
|
Himachali Pahari
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
50
|
Purnea
|
Bihar
|
51
|
Kathani
|
Maharashtra
|
52
|
Sanchori
|
Rajasthan
|
53
|
Masilum
|
Meghalaya
Registered Breeds of Buffalo (For NGRA 2023)
|
Sr. No
|
Breed
|
Home Tract
|
1
|
Bhadawari
|
Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh
|
2
|
Jaffarabadi
|
Gujarat
|
3
|
Marathwadi
|
Maharashtra
|
4
|
Mehsana
|
Gujarat
|
5
|
Murrah
|
Haryana
|
6
|
Nagpuri
|
Maharashtra
|
7
|
Nili Ravi
|
Punjab
|
8
|
Pandharpuri
|
Maharashtra
|
9
|
Surti
|
Gujarat
|
10
|
Toda
|
Tamilnadu
|
11
|
Banni
|
Gujarat
|
12
|
Chilika
|
Odisha
|
13
|
Kalahandi
|
Odisha
|
14
|
Luit (Swamp)
|
Assam and Manipur
|
15
|
Bargur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
16
|
Chhattisgarhi
|
Chhattisgarh
|
17
|
Gojri
|
Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
|
18
|
Dharwadi
|
Karnataka
|
19
|
Manda
|
Odisha
|
20
|
Purnathadi
|
Maharashtra