National Gopal Ratna Award -2023 to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk Day (26th Nov, 2023)

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying invites online nominations for National Gopal Ratna Award during 2023, through National Award portal i.e. https://awards.gov.in starting from 15.08.2023. The closing date for submission of nomination/applicationwill be 15.09.2023.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, is making all the efforts for effective development of Animal Husbandry and Dairy sector so as to provide sustainable livelihood to the farmers. Indigenous bovine breeds of India are robust and possess the genetic potential to play crucial role in the national economy. The “RashtriyaGokulMission(RGM)”, was launched in December 2014 for the first time in the country, with a view to conserve and develops indigenous bovine breeds in a scientific manner.

Under RGM, with an objective to encourage the Milk producing farmers, dairy cooperative societies/FPOs and Artificial Insemination Technicians (AITs), this department has continued to confer National GopalRatna Award during 2023 in the following categories:

Best Dairy farmer rearing of the registeredindigenous cattle/ buffalo breeds(list of registered breeds Annexed). Best Dairy Cooperative Society (DCS)/ Milk producer Company (MPC)/ Dairy Farmer Producer Organization (FPO). Best Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT).

The National Gopal Ratna Award 2023 consists of a Certificate of merit, a memento and cashprize inthe first two categories i.e Best Dairy Farmer and Best DCS /FPO/MPCs as under:

Rs. 5,00,000/-(Rupee five lakh only) for 1st rank Rs. 3,00,000/- (Rupee three lakh only) for 2nd rank Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupee two lakh only) for 3rd rank



In the case ofBest Artificial Insemination Technician (AIT) category, for all the three ranks the award will consist of a Certificate of merit and a memento only.

The awards are to be conferred on the occasion of National Milk day(26th Nov, 2023). For more detail about eligibilitycriteria andonline process of nomination, the website https://awards.gov.in or https://dahd.nic.inmay be visited.

Registered Breeds of Cattle (For NGRA 2023)

S.N. Breed Home Tract 1 Amritmahal Karnataka 2 Bachaur Bihar 3 Bargur Tamilnadu 4 Dangi Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh 5 Deoni Maharashtra and Karnataka 6 Gaolao Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh 7 Gir Gujarat 8 Hallikar Karnataka 9 Hariana Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan 10 Kangayam Tamilnadu 11 Kankrej Gujarat and Rajasthan 12 Kenkatha Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh 13 Kherigarh Uttar Pradesh 14 Khillar Maharashtra and Karnataka 15 Krishna Valley Karnataka 16 Malvi Madhya Pradesh 17 Mewati Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh 18 Nagori Rajasthan 19 Nimari Madhya Pradesh 20 Ongole Andhra Pradesh 21 Ponwar Uttar Pradesh 22 Punganur Andhra Pradesh 23 Rathi Rajasthan 24 Red Kandhari Maharashtra 25 Red Sindhi On organized farms only 26 Sahiwal Punjab and Rajasthan 27 Siri Sikkim and West Bengal 28 Tharparkar Rajasthan 29 Umblachery Tamilnadu 30 Vechur Kerala 31 Motu Odisha,Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh 32 Ghumusari Odisha 33 Binjharpuri Odisha 34 Khariar Odisha 35 Pulikulam Tamilnadu 36 Kosali Chhattisgarh 37 MalnadGidda Karnataka 38 Belahi Haryana and Chandigarh 39 Gangatiri Uttar Pradesh and Bihar 40 Badri Uttarakhand 41 Lakhimi Assam 42 Ladakhi Jammu and Kashmir 43 Konkan Kapila Maharashtra and Goa 44 PodaThurpu Telangana 45 Nari Rajasthan and Gujarat 46 Dagri Gujarat 47 Thutho Nagaland 48 Shweta Kapila Goa 49 Himachali Pahari Himachal Pradesh 50 Purnea Bihar 51 Kathani Maharashtra 52 Sanchori Rajasthan 53 Masilum Meghalaya

Registered Breeds of Buffalo (For NGRA 2023)