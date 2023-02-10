National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides coverage of 75% rural and 50% urban population

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed, that under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA), while Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) households that constitute the poorest of the poor are legally entitled to receive 35 kg of foodgrains per family per month, priority households are entitled to 5 kg per person per month. There is no change in the entitlement of foodgrains of beneficiaries under the Act. Phase VII of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yajana (PMGKAY) was in operation upto 31.12.2022. The Central Government to remove the financial burden of the poor beneficiaries and to ensure nationwide uniformity and effective implementation of NFSA, has decided to provide food grains free of cost to AAY households and PHH beneficiaries under NFSA, 2013, for a period of one year beginning from 1st Jan 2023. Under the PMGKAY (Phase I to VII), the entire expenditure towards food subsidy, intra-state movement & handling of foodgrains and fair price shop dealers margin were borne by the Central Government. The additional cost of making foodgrains free of cost to the NFSA beneficiaries for one year from 01.01.2023 will be borne by Government of India.

The National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) provides for coverage of upto 75% of the rural and upto 50% of the urban population for receiving highly subsidized foodgrains under Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS), which at Census 2011 comes to about 81.35 crore. The Coverage under the Act is substantially high to ensure that all the vulnerable and needy sections of the society get its benefit. At present, no proposal for universalization of the coverage under the Act is under consideration of the Government.

The Central Government issues advisories to all the States/Union Territories from time to time to identify all eligible and poor persons/ households including vulnerable Sections of the Society for inclusion under the NFSA. States are undertaking updation of their beneficiary database so that bogus ration cards get deleted and better targeting of rightful beneficiaries is ensured. Thus, deletion of ineligible beneficiaries and addition of eligible beneficiaries under the Act is a continuous process.

Statement indicating the State/UT-wise intended coverage and current actual coverage.

S.No. Name of the States/ Union Territories Accepted No. of persons under NFSA/ Intended Coverage (In lakh) Total number of persons presently covered under the Act (In lakh) % of accepted persons 1 Andhra Pradesh 268.23 268.22 100.00% 2 Arunachal Pradesh 8.71 8.40 96.48% 3 Assam 251.90 251.17 99.71% 4 Bihar 871.16 871.16 100.00% 5 Chhattisgarh 200.77 200.77 100.00% 6 Delhi 72.78 72.78 100.00% 7 Goa 5.3218 5.32 100.00% 8 Gujarat 382.84 344.15 89.89% 9 Haryana 126.49 126.49 100.00% 10 Himachal Pradesh 36.82 28.64 77.80% 11 Jharkhand 264.25 264.12 99.95% 12 Karnataka 401.93 401.93 100.00% 13 Kerala 154.80 154.80 100.00% 14 Madhya Pradesh 546.42 511.32 93.58% 15 Maharashtra 700.17 700.17 100.00% 16 Manipur 25.06 20.08 80.14%