New Delhi: The National Fisheries Development Board celebrated the National Fish Farmers Day virtually. The National Fish Farmers day is observed every year to demonstrate solidarity with all fisher folk, fish farmers and concerned stakeholders throughout the Country. This annual event is celebrated to commemorate Professor Dr. Hiralal Chaudhury and his colleague Dr. Alikunhi for their contribution in achieving the successful induced breeding of major carps on 10th July,1957 at Angul in Odisha for the first time in the country. This pioneering work of induced breeding over the years has transformed the growth of aquaculture sector from traditional to intensive aquaculture practices and led to success of modern aquaculture industry. The day was also celebrated as NFDB Foundation Day.

Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala and Shri.L. Murugan, Hon’ble Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary (Fisheries), Dr. C. Suvarna, Chief Executive, NFDB, Dr. J. Balaji, Joint Secretary (Marine) and Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary (Inland) and other officers of Department of Fisheries, GoI and NFDB have participated in the programme.

During the programme, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying had launched the Jingles on Domestic Fish Consumption and Announced the “Taglines /Slogan Contest Winners” on Domestic Fish Consumption. The launching was followed by interaction with fish farmers/entrepreneurs benefitted under PMMSY and NFDB schemes, from different States.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister has stated that India is benefitted with a vast coastline on three sides with a huge potential for fisheries sector. Realizing the importance of the sector, the Government has launched the PMMSY. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to fishers/fish farmers for fish farming, creation of infrastructure facilities, seed and feed procurement, fishing activity along with training for its proper implementation. The Union Minister also stated that we should ensure grounding of the various schemes launched by the Government and the schemes should be able to reach the last fishermen and also informed that we have to take a stock of the situation whether there are any problems in reaching the schemes to fishers/fish farmers. He stated that there is a need to increase the awareness of KCC among fishers and fish farmers. Union Minister congratulated NFDB for celebrating the day as 15th NFDB Foundation Day. He stated that NFDB should make efforts to take schemes much closer to the fishers/fish farmers.

Shri.L. Murugan, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying stated that, with the growing population there is demand for nutritional security and fish is an excellent source for meeting this requirement. He stated that the PMMSY is a dream scheme announced by the Prime Minister under Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The scheme will boost the fish production definitely and transform the life of fishers. He stated that various Research Institutes are developing innovative technologies for increasing fish production and productivity. NFFBB, Bhubaneswar is contributing to quality fish seed production in the country through supply of genetically improved fish varieties such as Jayanti Rohu, Improved Catla and Amur Carp. He urged that Research Institutes should develop new technologies for breeding of different fish varieties.

Union Minister has interacted with progressive fish farmers who have taken up activities such as new pond development, fish hatcheries, kiosks, entrepreneurs, ornamental fisheries, seed rearing and new technology infusion such as Bio-floc which has proven to be very helpful eco-friendly in improving fish production and profitability to the farmers. Farmers have expressed that the Bio-floc culture system has helped in producing more fish with less water and also with less feed requirement by converting the nutrients into food for the fish.

Around 500 fish farmers, aqua-preneurs & fisher folks, professionals, officials and scientists from across the nation participated in the event.