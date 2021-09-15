National Commission for Minorities takes cognizance of a complaint regarding not allowing a candidate to wear Karah in NEET 2021 examination

New Delhi : The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has taken cognizance of a complaint from Bhupinder Singh regarding not allowing his son to wear Karah in NEET 2021 examination in Government Model School, Sector 19-D, Chandigarh, whereas other students wearing silver Karah were allowed with tape fixing.

The NCM in a Press Note in New Delhi today said, since the incident involves persons belonging to minority community, the Commission has called for a factual report in the matter from Chandigarh Administration and National Testing Agency who conducted the NEET 2021 examination.

The Press Note stated that the NCM formed under NCM Act, 1992, has been, inter-alia, entrusted with the responsibility to look into specific complaints regarding deprivation of rights and safeguards of Minorities and take up such matters with the appropriate authorities.