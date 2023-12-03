Nanda Master’nka Chatasali showcased at Film Bazaar IFFI Goa 2023, applauded by international film fraternity

The first screening of “NANDA MASTER’NKA CHATASALI” 133min Odia Indian feature documentary film on Padmashri Nanda Prusty was succesfully held in Film Bazaar section of IFFI Goa. It was attended and appluaded by many international delegates.

Nanda Master’nka Chatasali is a 133 min documentary based on the life and struggle of 104 year old Free Education Icon, Padmashri Nanda Prusty from Odisha, who selflessly devotes his life, providing 70 years of free education to 3 generations of children of his village.

Nanda Kishore Prusty was a teacher of traditional hut school (chatasali) from a remote village named

Kantira, in Sukinda block, jajpur district of Odisha who shot to fame after receiving Padmashri Award

from the President of India, esp. because he went on to bless the President instead of taking his

blessings.

Film Bazaar is a part of India International Film Festival held every year in Goa. Film Bazaar is a

converging point for South Asian and international filmmakers and film producers, sales agents, and

festival programmers for potential creative and financial collaboration. Over the course of 5 days, the festival focuses on discovering, supporting, and showcasing South Asian content and talent in

filmmaking, production, and distribution.

Nanda Master’nka Chatasali is the only feature film from Odisha which was part of Film Bazaar IFFI Goa

2023. It was screened in Qube theatre and viewing room attended and watched by many national and

international delegates which includes the likes of German producer film acquisition head Lena Vurma ,

European distributor Likka Vehkalahti, Vinay Umapathy-Tribeca Film Festival, etc. The director of SRFTI Himanshu Khatua and Odisha’s international film curator Jitendra Mishra were also among the list of audience who appreciated the film. The film is also a part of NFDC viewing room where it was watched by many distributers from across the globe who met the team and expressed their interest in taking it to their country and film festivals. It garnered praise from the audience as a unique and inspiring film on a teacher which must be shown across the world to motivate people to lead a life filled with values over commerces.

The film is produced by Dr. Abhay Pati who is a senior journalist and director of Glorious Senior Secondary School who is also the founder of Abhismita Films. The film is directed by winner of World Photography Award Cannes, 2009 & internationally acclaimed film maker Pranab Kumar Aich, founder of Studiowaala Fims. He has received from than 40 international recognitions for his short documentaries on social issues in different languages shot across India. The team Chatasali is making efforts to ensure the film travels globally in major film festivals and then look for a theatrical and OTT release.