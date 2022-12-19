Executive Committee (EC) of NMCG has approved the project on “How relevant are the European River Rejuvenation experience for NGP and Indian Rivers” to Centre for Policy Research (CPR) in its 43rd meeting held on 13th July 2022. The project was developed in pursuance of the objectives of the MoU signed between NMCG and CPR on 14th December 2021. The objectives of the proposal are as follows:

Scoping and identification of focus areas of knowledge exchange between Europe and India (NGP). Implement CPR-NMCG Collaborative Programme for institutionalized Research and Knowledge Exchange between Europe and India.

The studies are presently underway in CPR.

Namami Gange programme being implemented by NMCG is based on Ganga River Basin Management Plan prepared by consortium of seven IITs. The technologies adopted for implementation of various sewerage projects under Namami Gange are based on Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organization Guidelines of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. However, NMCG has entered into MoUs with many countries such as Germany, Netherland, Israel, Denmark, Japan etc for knowledge exchange on models of river rejuvenation. National Mission for Clean Ganga by implementation of above research oriented study of CPR intends to analyze learnings from European experiences in rejuvenation of rivers from broader policy and institutional aspects leading to collaborative knowledge exchange programmes with European institutions.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.