NALCO organizes vigilance awareness programme for students of Kendriya Vidyalay

Bhubaneswar: A Vigilance Awareness Program along with Integrity Pledge drive was conducted by Nalco Vigilance Department, Corporate Office, Bhubaneswar at Kedriya Vidyalay -5, Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar on October 13. As part of this outreach activity, integrity pledge was administered to the students and staff of the school. Shri Somanath Hansdah, CVO, NALCO graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, Shri Hansdah, cited about the menace and consequences of corruption in Nation’s growth and progress. He stressed on the importance of Integrity and morality in public life and highlighted on the need to eradicate corruption. Shri Santosh Kumar Bal, Principal of the school was also present on the occasion and explained the objectives of the program.