NALCO launches new product AL-59 in the form of Aluminium Alloy Ingot

Bhubaneswar : NALCO has launched a new product AL-59 in the form of Aluminium Alloy Ingot. AL59 has come into foray primarily in producing Conductors for Electrical Transmission and Distribution especially after the launch of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of Govt. Of India. This alloy will provide special characteristics to the conductors creating a niche market for the company. AL59 Alloy Conductors are used in power transmission and distribution lines for a wide voltage range (low to ultra-high voltage) and due to their high corrosion resistance making them very suitable particularly for deployment in Transmission & Distribution at Coastal regions. Manufacturers can now procure NALCO’s AL-59 Aluminium Alloy Ingot and use it as a feed-stock for manufacturing AL-59 conductor.

The product was launched by Shri Sadshiv Samantray, Director (Commercial) on 28.03.2024 in presence of the first customer and senior Officials of NALCO’s Smelter & Power complex. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD congratulated the Smelter and Marketing team for launching of the new product, which, he said is futuristic in nature.