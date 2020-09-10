Myntra adds its touch of style to this T20 season; set to be the fashion partner for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Bengaluru: Myntra announces its partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), one of the leading T20 cricket franchise teams, to be their exclusive fashion partners for the T20 cricketing event. As part of this association, Myntra’s logo will be displayed on the upper right chest of RCB’s jersey throughout the tournament.

This is the first time Myntra is partnering with any T20 team and will be one of the top three partners for RCB, making it an important step in the brand’s marketing efforts so far. The T20 league is scheduled to be held between 19th September and 8th November in the UAE, owing to the disruption caused by the COVID pandemic.

With this partnership, Myntra aims to be the one-stop destination for cricket fans to cheer throughout the biggest sporting event, with a host of interactive engagements – virtual meet and greet with RCB marquee players for Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty program) and customers of Myntra, on-app gamification, fan contests, social media engagements, and more. Myntra will also host a range of the latest cricket merchandise on the store, and give ardent fans a chance to get their hands on the latest RCB jersey to join the excitement.

Speaking on the association, Amar Nagaram, CEO Myntra, said, “The appeal for fashion and sports cuts across geographies. This powerful convergence is set to bring style and fashion to one of the most glamorous sporting events, like never before. It gives us the perfect platform to connect with a varied set of audiences who bond over the spirit of T20 cricket that is considered a festival in itself. This is definitely going to be a special season as it is one of the biggest annual sporting events happening since the pandemic started. This event marks an opportune occasion to reaffirm our marketing efforts and drive strong salience among fans as one of the leading brands for fashion and lifestyle.”

Speaking of the partnership, Sanjeev Churiwala, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “We are delighted to partner with Myntra, the leading e-commerce platform for fashion in India. RCB shares the same ethos of being a cutting edge lifestyle brand and this association further helps enhance the proposition.”

