Music video pays ode to Nabin Odisha & its development under Vision 5T

Embarking on a transformative journey driven by the visionary 5T initiative encompassing teamwork, transparency, technology, time, and transformation, Odisha stands at the forefront of a major metamorphosis and development. With youth and their aspirations at the epicentre of the development model, it transcends the age-old basic demands of roti, kapda aur makaan, and ushers in a new age that aligns with advancements made around the world.

The AONO Anthem, which was launched recently, is a celebratory ode to this journey of empowerment, weaving together the narrative of progress and opportunities that define Odisha’s contemporary landscape. If each verse of the song eloquently portrays the state’s commitment to nurturing a generation of empowered individuals poised to shape a brighter tomorrow, each visual captures the scale of transformation achieved in the state – right from its green lushness to the renowned Jagannath Temple, from swanky world-class offices to Kalinga, the multipurpose international stadium.

The music video highlights initiatives such as the ‘Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana’, which ensures access to quality healthcare and youth-centric programs that nurture education, skill development like NUA Odisha, and entrepreneurship. Initiatives like the LAccMI bus services and Mission Shakti showcase how every segment of society has been addressed.

As the melody unfolds, it paints a vivid tableau of optimism and progress, where the aspirations of the youth find resonance in the state’s developmental agenda, brimming with opportunities and possibilities. It reiterates that the essence of growth in Odisha lies not just in economic indicators, but in the transformation of lives, particularly its youth. Armed with new-age tools, they are poised to steer the state into a golden era of prosperity – the Nabin Odisha.

Link to the AONO Anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kL68t_g8JRg