Mumbai US consulate issues record Visitor Visas to Indians

The US Consulate-General in Mumbai set a new record of issuing Visitor Visas with reduced waiting time and a ‘special Saturday’ of interviews for a staggering 2,023 applicants, an official said here.

The consulate held the additional Saturday interviews to cater to the unprecedented demand for US Visitor Visas, and the number commemorated a landmark year for visa processing in India.

In 2023, the US Embassy processed over 1.20 million non-immigrant visas of which the Mumbai US Consulate alone handled over 400,000 – an all-time record.

Plus, this summer the US Mission to India issued a record number of nearly 90,000 student visas who will be joining different universities and educational institutions in the US.

US Consul-General in Mumbai Mike Hankey lauded his team’s weekend efforts saying the US values the enduring relations with India and work diligently to promote prosperity, inclusion and security between the two countries.

“Today’s special Saturday represents our sustained commitment to utilize innovative solutions to further reduce visitor visa wait times in the year ahead,” Hankey said.