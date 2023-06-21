Mumbai Extends Reverential Homage to the Late S. P. Hinduja

Mumbai: The late Srichand. P. Hinduja, revered patriarch of the Hinduja Family and the late Chairman of the Hinduja Group, was honoured with profound tributes during a prayer meeting held in Mumbai. Political Dignitaries cutting across political lines, Industry Captains, well-wishers, Foreign Counsels, and Spiritual leaders paid their respects, highlighting Mr S. P. Hinduja’s dedication to philanthropy and his unwavering adherence to principals and values of the Group during his Chairmanship of the 108-year-old conglomerate. Over 2500 guests attended the commemorative event from all walks of life.

Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group, remembered his dearest brother Srichand as a friend, guide and guru to the family and friends. “For us brothers, he was the Centre of our Universe and showed us the way to living in peace and harmony with one another and according to our family’s principles and values. For me personally, his passing has left a total void in my heart. He was my childhood mentor and under his guidance I grew up. From a young age, we were completely inseparable. We did everything together. People always compared us to Ram & Laxman. Prakash was Bharat and Ashok was Shatrughna…. Srichand worked tirelessly to improve relations between the mother country and host countries and was perhaps India’s greatest Ambassador working behind the scenes, away from the limelight. His role along with we brothers was to strengthen and improve India’s image globally. Dearest SP, we assure you that our Parivar will continue its journey ahead from generation to generation and follow the values and principles you had inherited from Dada and Amma and passed on to us for our future unity and welfare,” said GP Hinduja.

Mr Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, in his video message from Delhi, stated “Srichand Hinduja was not just a wealth creator but an employment generator…creating 200,000 jobs across 48 countries. The Indian Government has enjoyed a very good relationship with this Group. During Prime Minister Narasimha Rao’s tenure, the Group extended special assistance to the country”.

Prominent spiritual leaders, His Holiness Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaj, from ISKCON, Swami Chidanand Saraswati of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, Pujya Swami BrahmVihari of BAPS Swaminarayan, and Sadhguru of Isha Foundation eloquently honoured the memory of Mr S. P. Hinduja.

HH Gopal Krishna Goswami Maharaj, the senior most spiritual fount from ISKCON revered SP Hinduja’s commitment towards the beliefs as a strong family man, “We mourn the loss of S. P. Hinduja, a true advocate for unity and progress. His immense generosity and dedication to social causes have had a transformative impact on communities globally. His philanthropic endeavours will continue to inspire generations to come.”

Reflecting on the cherished memories of Mr. S. P. Hinduja, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, Spiritual Head Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, nostalgically expressed, “Mr. S. P. Hinduja’s legacy as a visionary leader and philanthropist is unparalleled. His remarkable contributions have touched countless lives and his absence will be deeply felt.”

Pujya Brahmvihari Swami of BAPS Swaminarayan described Srichand Hinduja as “the man of the moment and a man of the heart….philanthropy was part of his life”

Furthermore, renowned singers Kailash Kher, Anup Jalota, and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan paid homage to Mr S. P. Hinduja through soul-stirring devotional songs, adding a deeply reverential touch to the occasion.

Mrs Harsha Hinduja, the wife of Mr Ashok Hinduja, fondly recalled the special fatherly relationship she enjoyed with Mr SP Hinduja. The members of the 3rd generation of the Hinduja Family, Sanjay Hinduja, Ajay Hinduja, Dheeraj Hinduja, and Shom Hinduja shared their commitment to upholding SP Hinduja’s legacy.

The Hinduja Family has also received condolences letters and messages from esteemed personalities from across the globe, including eminent royalty, presidents, prime ministers, spiritual and business leaders, celebrated artists, iconic cultural figures, and cherished associates, have conveyed their heartfelt sympathies, emphasizing the profound impact that S. P. Hinduja’s life and contributions have left behind.



