Mughal Road & Sinthan Road to be opened for general public from 5th July: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

SRINAGAR: Keeping in mind the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today has taken two significant decisions to open the Mughal Road and Sinthan Road for the general public from 5th July.

The Lt Governor remarked that these decisions have been taken for the convenience of the common people of the UT. He said that the reopening of these roads for general public will facilitate the smooth movement of public, reducing the distance and travel time and boosting the overall economy of the region.

In the past few days, several delegations from Rajouri, Poonch, Doda and Kishtwar had met me and today, we have decided that from the coming Monday i.e. 5th July, Mughal Road and Sinthan Road, will be opened for common public. The opening of these two roads will not only increase the convenience of people, but will also provide a thrust to the overall economy of Jammu and Kashmir, added the Lt Governor.

We have issued necessary instructions to provide succor to the people facing difficulties in this regard. People of Rajouri and Poonch will now be able to travel to Srinagar conveniently. Similarly, people of Doda and Kishtwar will be able to come to Kashmir Division through the Sinthan top route, the Lt Governor maintained.

We had decided this long ago, but in view of the corona pandemic, the decision had to be postponed for a few days. Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration. Requisite arrangements will be made for checking the vehicles at various places. I hope the common citizens will take advantage of this new development and I also appeal to them to cooperate in ensuring the safety, besides moving conveniently, said the Lt Governor.