Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Pattnaik , MSME Minister Pratap Kishore Deb in the Odisha Assembly said that according to the current database, as many as 561569 beneficiaries are earning bread from MSMEs, set up across the state. However, at least 15315 MSME units have been defunct for various issues which have resulted livelihood crisis for as many as 1,29,950 people, according to the 2006-07 survey, furnished by the all India MSME assessment team.