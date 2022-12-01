Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu says, Odisha government to take up welfare schemes for social security of drivers

Bhubaneswar : In reply to a question raised by MLA Nityananda Gond in the house , Minister for Commerce and Transport Tukuni Sahu said that Odisha Driver’s Federation had submitted a memorandum to the government to address their demands. The department is taking forwarding steps to work out on the charter of demands. The government is all set to approve a draft list under the aegis of Motor Transport Worker’s Welfare Scheme.

Besides, Sahu presenting statement on the question raised by MLA Devi Ranjan Tripathy said that the Motor Transport Worker’s Welfare, which is in the pipeline would include the provision of Life Insurance of the drivers. She said that the Tourism Department has developed roadside utility centres and shelters for the drivers. Apart from it, the transport department is going to add some roadside shelter homes, utility centres and truck terminals recently, Sahu added.