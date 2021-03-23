Mr Ravi Agarwal, President Rupa and Co Ltd and Director Neo Metaliks Ltd takes as Chairman for ASSOCHAM Eastern Region Council

New Delhi: Mr Ravi Agarwal, President Rupa & Co Ltd and Director, Neo Metaliks Ltd has been appointed as a Chairman for ASSOCHAM Easter Region Development Council. The appointment has been made by Executive Board Members of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) for the industries of Eastern Region.

Mr Ravi Agarwal has played a key role in nurturing and developing major brands under Rupa & Co. Rupa is one of the largest and leading manufacturers of knitwear in India, covering the entire range of knitted garments from innerwear to casual wear. He established Neo Metaliks Limited in 2003; the company is a leading producer of “high-quality pig Iron” in Eastern India, which supplies to reputed consumers all over India. He holds MBA from European University, Geneva and has taken up Owner Management Program from Harvard Business School, Boston. He holds chair of several associations and forums.