Mr. Achim Steiner, Global Head, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today calls on Minister of Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy

Mr. Achim Steiner, Global Head, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) today called on Minister of Development of North East Region, Tourism and Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy and held discussions on strengthening and expanding the partnership with UNDP and ensuring holistic development of the North East Region.

Welcoming the UNDP delegation led by Mr. Steiner, Shri. Reddy appreciated the sustained partnership between MDoNER and UNDP and said, “Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry is committed to act first and act fast for the Region so that it may enjoy growth parity with the rest of the country. Support provided by UNDP has been instrumental in promoting data-driven decision-making, including through the first North East Region District SDG Index. Our Ministry is committed to ensure that SDGs are achieved for all in the region”.

During the meeting, Mr. Steiner appreciated the Government of India’s efforts towards fast-tracking the development of the North Eastern Region. He said, “UNDP is committed to support national efforts to achieve the SDGs by providing technical support on SDG localisation, and capacity development for improved implementation and monitoring of development programmes.”

He further indicated that MDoNER and UNDP should work closely to improve communities’ lives and livelihoods by providing access to employment and sustainable livelihood opportunities through scalable technological and innovative solutions.

Mr. Achim Steiner and Shri G. Kishan Reddy also agreed to work towards an MoU for expanding the scope of the partnership for accelerated socio-economic development of the north east region and accelerated progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).