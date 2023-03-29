“MoUtkal Divas” A Noble initiative by Young Indians (Yi) Bhubaneswar Chapter

Bhubaneswar : On the occasion of the foundation Day of our state, Young Indians (Yi) Bhubaneswar Chapter, an integral part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Bhubaneswar, today announced to celebrate “MoUTKAL DIVAS” on 2nd of APRIL,2023.

His Excellency Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lalji will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest for MoUtkal Divas along with Shri Tushar Kanti Behera, Minister E & IT, Sports & Youth Affairs, Mr Manoj Mishra as the Guest of Honour and other Dignitaries & Guests.

Young Indians is the Official Host to G20 Young Entrepreneurs alliance & Y20 Engagement Group by the Government of India. Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter was founded in 2007 & currently has about 100+ members and works on initiatives on nation building projects like Climate Change, Health, Road Safety, Accessibility, Masoom promoting youth leadership through initiatives like Entrepreneurship and Innovation, & through Learning Sessions with renowned speakers.

Discussing about the programme, Mr Vishal Dalmia, Chairperson, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter said, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter works with Yuva & Schools in 3 pillars of “Nation Building”, “Youth Leadership” & “Thought Leadership” and works on initiatives on nation building projects. Utkal Divas is observed to commemorate the formation of Odisha state on 1st April 1936, Yi Bhubaneswar thought to celebrate Utkal Divas in a different way by bringing Odisha’s rich Heritage and culture, The Youths, Entrepreneurs, and Govt under one platform “MoUTKAL DIVAS” on 2nd of APRIL, 2023. Yi Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Ministry of Sports & Youth affairs, Government of India is organising a Youth conclave on the same day along with Felicitation, Networking & Celebration of some of the key people & organisations working tirelessly towards a progressive Odisha.

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. As an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry led and industry managed organisation playing a proactive role in India’s development process. With sixteen years of glorious past and decades ahead that promise nothing short, Yi Bhubaneswar intends to become a larger movement of young people and their leading thought with a conviction in “We Can, We Will”.

Elaborating further on the schedule, Ms. Sonal More, Co-Chair, Yi Bhubaneswar Chapter said, “The Youth conclave have parallel ongoing events like Intercollege “Ideathon & Just Pitch” competition where students will brainstorm and present Business Ideas / Model on areas of Entrepreneurship, Innovation & 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)”.

The winners of “Ideathon-Ideaz & Just Pitch” competition will be of the Felicitated at the event on 2nd April along with Odisha Cultural Dance show by the students of Odisha School of Dance, Panel Discussion on History of Rising Odisha by eminent guest speakers, Thought Leadership panel discussion on [email protected], by industry leaders, further added Ms. Sonal.

Oriya Cuisine Food festival –“Utkal Rasoi” will be held by the students of School of Hotel Management.

Mr Sujit Mohapatra, Secretary Bakul Foundation will moderate the panel discussion on : History of Rising Odisha and the panellist will be Dr. Aruna Mohanty, Secretary Odisha Dance Academy Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Vice Chancellor KIIT University, Prof. Jatin Das

Yi Bhubaneswar Past Chair will moderate the panel discussion on “Reimagining [email protected]: and the panellist will be Dr. Arabinda Padhee, Principal Secretary, Agriculture Sai Prasad Mohapatra, Broadcast Sport Journalist Nanu Priyadarshi Pany, Founder CSM Technologies Akash Das Nayak, Chairperson Mo College.