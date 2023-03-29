Rs 2600 crore released to LWE affected States under Security Related Expenditure scheme since 2014-15

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said over two thousand six hundred crore rupees has been released to Left Wing Extremism, LWE affected States under Security Related Expenditure, SRE scheme since 2014-15. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the LWE violence incidents and resultant deaths have reduced by 77 per cent in 2022 compared to 90 per cent in 2010. He said, the improved scenario is also reflected in the number of districts reporting LWE violence which has come down from 96 in 2010 to 45 in 2022.

He said, the SRE scheme provides for capacity building of the States through provisions of ex-gratia to the family of civilian and security forces killed in LWE violence, training and operational needs of security forces, rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals, community policing and compensation for property damage by LWEs.