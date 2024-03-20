MoU signed between Indian Council of Agricultural Research and Dhanuka Agritech Limited

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and Dhanuka Agritech Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension), ICAR Dr. U.S. Gautam and Chairman, Dhanuka Agritech Limited Dr. R.G. Aggarwal signed this MoU on behalf of respective organizations yesterday.

Dr. Gautam said that the objective of this agreement is to utilize the efficiency of both the institutions to deliver new technology to the farmers. He said that there are more than 14.5 crore farmers across the country, out of which most of the farmers are having small land holdings. Dhanuka Agritech will provide training related to agricultural production to these small farmers by associating with the central institutes, ATARIs and KVKs.

Dr. Gautam said that today the whole world is facing the challenges of climate change and India is no stranger to it, in such a time there is a need for both the institutions to work together on a new method of agricultural production which is climate-friendly. The aim of this MoU is to promote natural farming in the changing environment, he added.

Dr. Aggarwal said Dhanuka Agritech will provide advisory service and train farmers in collaboration with ICAR-ATARI and KVKs. On this occasion, Assistant Director General of ICAR, Directors, senior scientists and senior officers of ICAR headquarters were also present.