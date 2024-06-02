Most Of Exit Polls Predict Landslide Victory For BJP-Led NDA In Lok Sabha Elections

New Delhi: Most of the Exit polls indicate that BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is set to retain power in the Lok Sabah elections.The Exit polls suggest the NDA could secure a two-thirds majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha, surpassing the simple majority threshold of 272 seats.

Multiple pollsters are predicting a return of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, winning over 350 seats. The Opposition’s INDI Alliance will get somewhere between 125 and 150 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 have witnessed a direct fight between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDI Alliance. The ruling BJP is hopeful of a third straight term under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.