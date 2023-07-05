MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar to address Digital India Dialogue session on PLI 2.0 for IT Hardware in Bengaluru tomorrow



Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar will be addressing a Digital India Dialogues session on the recently revised production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT hardware in Bengaluru tomorrow.



The meeting will have stakeholders from the technology ecosystem including experts, representatives of industry associations and startups. The focus of the meeting will be on stimulating the development of advanced processors, intellectual properties (IPs) and embedded systems. These consultations are in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s consultative approach to law and policy making. The Minister will be arriving in Bengaluru in the morning and will attend a media interaction which will be followed by the consultations.



Through the provision of financial incentives, the government seeks to encourage localisation of IT hardware components and sub-assemblies. The scheme covers laptops, tablets, all-in-one PCs, servers and ultra small form factor devices. In doing so, the government aims to catalyse domestic IT hardware manufacturing ecosystem of India, thereby creating Indian champions in IT hardware industry.



In May, the Government cleared the PLI 2.0 scheme for IT hardware with an outlay of Rs 17,000 crore, more than doubling the budget for the scheme that was first cleared in 2021 to incentivise and promote domestic manufacturing by attracting large investments in the value chain. After implementation, it will be with a cap on maximum incentives available to participating companies.



The scheme is expected to lead to total production of about ₹ 3.35 lakh crore, bring an additional investment of ₹ 2,430 crore in electronics manufacturing and is expected to generate 75,000 additional direct jobs.



