MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits international railway station project at Agartala, reviews progress

Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, today visited the International Railway Station at Charipara near Tripura State capital Agartala and reviewed it’s progress.

The project, considered an engineering marvel, will cut travel time from the North-East to Kolkata by half and be an economic corridor for Tripura & North-East and catalyse Economic growth, trade and commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has redefined the infrastructure landscape all across India, especially in North-East which in turn is enhancing ease of living and economic opportunities for Tripura and the North Eastern Region.”

The Minister arrived in Agartala on Monday on a three-day visit to Tripura, during which he met different sections of people and addressed their concerns. He held a meeting with Shri Sanjoy Chakaraborti, Director, Skill Development and reviewed the skilling efforts being undertaken in the state. The discussion revolved around challenges with regards to market linkages, opportunities for capacity building and initiatives taken for SHGs.

The Minister also interacted with a group of intellectuals and shared with them Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and the various initiates taken by his government for the welfare of the people. He also apprised them of how the Govt has worked tirelessly for the development of the North-East.

“Pre-2014, there was no development in the North-East and investors used to stay away from it as there were no roads, railway network or connectivity by air. Today the region is connected like any other in the country. It has made tremendous progress in the nine years of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s governance and foreign countries are eager to engage with us,” said Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Among his other engagements, the Minister met Ms Tanuj Saha, National Secretary, Akhil Bhartiya Safai Mazdoor Sangh, who profusely thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for promoting the dignity of labourers.

The Minister will be returning to Delhi this evening. This is Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s second official visit to Tripura after becoming a Minister in Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Cabinet. He was here last time in August 2022 and had taken part in a Tiranga rally.