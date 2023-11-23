MoS Pratima Bhoumik visits Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mandwi

New Delhi,23rd November: As part of the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and Tripura government’s ‘Proti Ghore Sushasan 2.0 (Good Governance 2.0) drive, multiple programs were held today at Mandwi block under West Tripura district. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Susri Pratima Bhoumik, graced the event as the chief guest.

While addressing the people in the program, the MoS Susri Bhoumik highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been steadfastly working for the welfare of the poor and the state over the last nine years, aiming to deliver the benefits as per the rights of the people from door to door. In line with this vision, the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched, she added.

The MoS also emphasized that the Government of India’s initiatives have brought government services directly to the people’s homes. Individuals no longer need to visit the SDM office for documents like SC certificates, ST certificates, and other benefits. These facilities are now accessible closer to their home. She urged everyone to actively contribute to realizing the Prime Minister’s dream of building a developed India.

Simultaneously, the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, implemented in Shivnagar and South Shivnagar ADC Village areas, took place at Binankobra Para under the Mandwi Block to make various central projects easily accessible to the public.

During the camp, an overwhelming enthusiasm among locals was witnessed to enroll for the Ayushman Bharat health insurance card. A mobile van, titled, “Hamara Sankalp – Vikshit Bharat” also moved around villages for the purpose of creating awareness on the central development schemes. Government representatives from various departments and local bank officials were present at these two camps. 43 villagers underwent health check-ups, 45 applied for Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards, and 14 applied for LPG gas connections under PM Ujjawala Yojana.

Earlier, the mobile awareness campaign vehicle of the Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra reached two ADC villages in the Mandwi block on Tuesday, evoking special enthusiasm among the local population. The IEC van, first travelled to Deenbandhu Nagar AD village and later at the Kochar Village in Mandwi, while highlighting the plans and programs of the Government. On the other hand, various programs and administrative camps were organized under the initiative of the district and block administration. In these camps, various offices and banks explained government facilities before the villagers. Many participants, especially women, showed special keenness to get PM Ujjawala gas connections, opening of bank accounts, and linking Aadhaar numbers.

In these villages, the State health department also organized health camps, offering free screenings for various diseases. The block office informed that 9 people applied for various schemes at Deenbandhunagar service camp, 11 people applied in the Kochar village committee camp, and 11 submitted documents for KYC in banks.