MoS for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh addresses the 5th GEF Summit on the theme “Internationalization of Indian Higher Education” organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi

New Delhi : MoS for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh addressed the 5th GEF Summit on the theme “Internationalization of Indian Higher Education” organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi.

During the address, the MoS said that the globalization of education has transformed society into an information-based society.

He added that there is a need to embrace the ancient Indian ethos of Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam for the betterment of the whole world.

The policy aims to facilitate research & teaching collaborations, mutually beneficial MOUs with foreign countries, etc. and it envisions India taking the role of Viswa Guru agai, said MoS for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh .on NEP.