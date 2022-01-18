MoS for Education Annpurna Devi and MoS for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh address the valedictory funtion of Kala Utsav 2021

New Delhi : Minister of State for Education, Annpurna Devi and Minister of State for Education Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh today addressed the valedictory function of Kala Utsav 2021. Kala Utsav 2021 was launched online on January 1, 2022 through a digital platform. A total of 35 teams have participated in Kala Utsav 2021, from different states, union territories, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti schools where 582 students demonstrated their talent. Out of these participants, 291 girls and 291 boys participated in Kala Utsav 2021 including 5 Divyang participants.

Addressing the function, Smt Annpurna Devi said that Kala Utsav realises the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. She congratulated all the participants and the organisers for putting up such enthralling performances virtually, in the odd circumstances this year, an achievement unimaginable till two years back. The Minister expressed her happiness that the unanimous participation of all the states with unparalleled enthusiasm proved once again that India is an epitome of Unity and Diversity. She stated that when the entire world including India was struggling to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, India has introduced a number of important reforms, the National Education Policy 2020 being one of the most important. The National Education Policy 2020 emphasizes the promotion of arts and culture through education and Kala Utsav 2021 also incorporates the suggestions of the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Singh said that Kala Utsav gives an opportunity to enhance the students’ reasoning, problem solving, cognitive and decisive abilities, which are helpful in the all-round development of the student.He further said that Kala Utsav promotes the Prime Minister’s vision “Vocal for Local”. It inspires indigenous arts to create a global identity and provides students with opportunities to present local or traditional art forms on the national stage, he added.

The National Kala Utsav was launched by the National Council of Educational Research and Training and the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, in 2015, under the leadership of the Prime Minister of India. In Kala Utsav, students from all the schools of the country are invited first at the district level, then at the state level and finally at the national level to compete in different categories in front of an esteemed jury consisting of 27 members from different genres of art, each an expert in their own field.

In the competitions of Kala Utsav 2021 organised from 1 to 12 January 2022, a total of nine art forms, namely — 1. Vocal Music – Classical 2. Vocal Music – Traditional Folk 3. Instrumental Music – Classical 4. Instrumental Music – Traditional Folk 5. Dance – Classical 6. Dance – Folk 7. Visual Arts Two – dimensional 8. Visual Arts Three – dimensional 9. Indigenous Toys and Games were included.