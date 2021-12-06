More than Rs. 220 crore sanctioned to Nagaland under PRASHAD and Swadesh Darshan Schemes for development of tourist destinations: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: An amount of Rs.220.76 crore has been sanctioned to the State of Nagaland for the development of tourist destinations under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme since 2018-21.

Molungkimong, Noksen, Aizuto, Kohima & Vankhosung has been covered under PRASHAD Scheme and Paren-Kohima-Wokha as well as Mokokchung-Tuensang- Mon covered under the Tribal Circuits of Swadesh Darshan Scheme of the Ministry.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.