More than Rs. 18,500 crore disbursed to about 9.25 crore farmer families under PM-KISAN during lockdown

New Delhi: The Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, under the guidance of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is taking several measures to facilitate farmers and farming activities at field level during the lockdown period. The Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar is regularly monitoring the situation. The updated status is given below:

Status of procurement of crops by NAFED during lockdown period:

3.17 Lakh MT Gram (Chana) has been procured from 9 States namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

3.67 Lakh MT Mustard has been procured from 5 States namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Haryana.

1.86 Lakh MT Toor has been procured from 8 States namely Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Odisha.

In Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2020-21, a total of 277.38 Lakh MT wheat is arrived in FCI out of which 268.90 Lakh MT is purchased.

In Rabi season 2020-21, a total of 3208 designated procurement centers for Rabi pulses and oilseeds are available in eleven (11) States.

PM-KISAN:

During the lockdown period from 24.3.2020 till date, about 9.25 crore farmer families have been benefitted and an amount of Rs. 18,517 crore has been released so far.

