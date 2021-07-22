More than 64.35 Lakhs Beneficiaries Enrolled under PMMVY during the Financial Year 2020-21

New Delhi : Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today said that the maternity benefit under PMMVY is provided based on the claims made by the beneficiaries and as per the fulfillment of conditions of the scheme for disbursement of benefit. The indicative target for PMMVY was 51.70 lakh beneficiaries per annum. However, more than 64.35 lakhs beneficiaries were enrolled under PMMVY during the financial year 2020-21. The scheme covers all Pregnant Women and Lactating Mothers (PW&LM), excluding PW&LM who are in regular employment with the Central Government or the State Governments or Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) or those who are in receipt of similar benefits under any law for the time being in force.

The actual amount spent for disbursement of maternity benefits to the eligible beneficiaries under Pradhan MantriMatruVandanaYojana (PMMVY) during the year 2020-21 is ₹2475.89 Crore (Both Central and State share).