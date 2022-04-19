More than 3 lakh 50 thousand people participated in Ayushman Bharat block level Health Melas on 18th April; 464 blocks organized Health Melas on day one across the country

New Delhi : The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in collaboration with States and Union Territories is celebrating the 4th Anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from 16th April to 22nd April 2022. The celebrations are being carried out with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. Union Health minister, Health Minister of States/UTs, MPs, MLAs, senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, Principal Health secretaries/ Health secretaries of States/UTs, senior officials of the State Health department, representatives and local dignitaries are also visiting the AB-HWCs and creating awareness among the public regarding the importance of AB-HWCs in providing affordable and accessible Health care.

AB-HWCs are a major shift from selective to comprehensive primary health care inclusive of promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care; from disease-centred to wellness centred; and whole-of-society approach, institutionalizing intersectoral coordination in alignment with the emergent international ‘Health in All’ approach as a complement to ‘Health for All’.

On day one of the Health Mela, more than 3 lakh 50 thousand people participated and around 464 blocks organized Health Melas across the country. Further, more than 64000 ABHA Health IDs were created and 17000 PMJAY Golden Cards issued in addition to thousands of screenings being done for Hypertension, diabetes etc.

Record 3 lakh teleconsultations through e-Sanjeevani platform were done in a day at Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) on 16th April 2022. This has been the highest number of teleconsultations ever done at AB-HWCs on a single day, surpassing its earlier record of 1.8 lakh teleconsultations per day.

The state-wise Block Health Mela report as on 18. 04.2022 at 6:30 pm is as under: