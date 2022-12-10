National

More than 2,30,000 crop residue management machines supplied to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCR-Delhi

By OdAdmin

The Government has said that more than two lakh 30 thousand crop residue management machines have been supplied to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCR – Delhi. The machines have been supplied to Custom Hiring Centres and individual farmers of these States to address air pollution.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said this in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today. Mr Tomar said, during the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23, funds amounting to over three thousand 138 crore rupees have been released for these States and more than 39 thousand Custom Hiring Centres have been established.

OdAdmin
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.