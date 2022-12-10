PM Narendra Modi says India’s G20 Presidency belongs to entire nation and is an unique opportunity to showcase country’s strengths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India’s G20 Presidency belongs to the entire nation and is a unique opportunity to showcase the country’s strengths. He emphasized the importance of teamwork, and sought the cooperation of the States and Union Territories in the organization of various G20 events.

Mr Modi pointed out that the G20 Presidency will help showcase parts of India beyond the conventional big metros, and bring out the uniqueness of each part of the country.

The Prime Minister said this yesterday while chairing a video meeting of the Governors, Chief Ministers of States and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories to discuss aspects relating to India’s G20 Presidency.

Highlighting the large number of visitors who will be coming to India during India’s G20 Presidency and the international media focus on various events, Mr Modi underlined the importance of States and UTs utilizing this opportunity to rebrand themselves as attractive business, investment and tourism destinations.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the need to ensure people’s participation in the G20 events by a whole-of-government and a whole-of-society approach.

A number of Governors, Chief Ministers, and Lieutenant Governors shared their thoughts during the meeting, emphasising the preparations being done by the states to suitably host G20 meetings.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also addressed the meeting, and a presentation was made by India’s G20 Sherpa.